TOPdesk Receives TrustRadius TRUE Program Certification

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading provider of enterprise service management solutions, is honored to announce that TrustRadius has recognized TOPdesk with its new TRUE certification designation. As the most trusted review site in the business technology industry, TrustRadius maintains an ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality, detailed and unbiased reviews to help buyers make the best decisions regarding which products to buy.

TrustRadius' TRUE certification is an expansion of that effort. TRUE certification recognizes technology vendors that are: Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical.

TOPdesk has been certified TRUE for "going above and beyond to manage customer reviews according to the highest industry standards."

To qualify for TRUE, TOPdesk commits to the following:

Provide equal opportunity for product users to share honest feedback in reviews

Disclose how they source reviews and how incentives are used

Read all published reviews and responds when necessary

Represent review content accurately in sales and marketing materials

Disclose the use of intent data for marketing purposes

As consumers decreasingly trust online reviews, TRUE certification is designed to add an additional layer of assurance for the discerning buyer and allows vendors to display proof of their values at critical moments in the buyer's journey. Through the program, TrustRadius vets all reviews through a rigorous quality control process built on technological and human innovation.

As the first initiative of its kind, TrustRadius' TRUE certification recognizes vendors that commit to transparency in all aspects of the review process. TRUE builds trust between buyers and vendors and incentivizes greater transparency in the industry as a whole, creating a true win-win in the marketplace.

"At TOPdesk, we agree that transparency matters now more than ever before, and should be part of all that we do," says Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "We're honored to receive the TRUE certification because it proves that we're focused on serving our customers in the best, most transparent manner possible.

"We remain committed to hearing the customer's voice in ways that are authentic and ethical," Franzen adds. "We're honored and proud to join TrustRadius in this news standard of transparency, and for how we engage our customers. Additionally, potential customers who see our TRUE badge, the first in our category, can be assured that TOPdesk is an organization that cares passionately about its customers and how they perceive the service we provide."

TRUE certification helps organizations differentiate among their peers. Through the TRUE certification, TrustRadius shows which organizations provide buyers with the most invaluable asset available: a single source of truth.

To view verified reviews from users of TOPdesk's solutions, visit TrustRadius: https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews

About TrustRadius



TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use more than 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software-as-a-Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-794-5137

scottrupp@millerrupp.com

https://millerrupp.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdesk-receives-trustradius-true-program-certification-301060582.html

SOURCE TOPdesk