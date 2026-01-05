Callaway Golf Aktie

Callaway Golf für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883644 / ISIN: US1311931042

05.01.2026 14:14:07

Topgolf Callaway Brands Completes Majority Stake Sale Of Topgolf, Announces $200 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), a sports equipment manufacturing company, on Monday said it has completed the sale of a 60% stake in its Topgolf and Toptracer businesses to private equity funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, effective January 1, 2026.

The transaction values Topgolf at about $1.1 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands received approximately $800 million in net cash proceeds from the sale and related financing transactions.

Following the closing, the company repaid $1 billion of outstanding borrowings under its term loan B facility.

The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.

Additionally, the company said it plans to change its corporate name back to Callaway Golf Company, effective on or about January 15, 2026. The company also intends to change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol to CALY.

Topgolf Callaway Brands shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading after closing at $11.72 on Friday, up 0.4%.

