Topgolf to Begin Construction on New State-of-the-Art Venue Design to Serve Greater Baltimore Area

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group will introduce its technology-enabled entertainment experience to the greater Baltimore area with a new, state-of-the-art venue. This venue, expected to open in 2022, will be the first location to serve the Baltimore community and third serving the state of Maryland, joining Topgolf Germantown and Topgolf National Harbor. Topgolf Baltimore will be located across nearly six acres of land in the Southern Gateway Entertainment District.

Topgolf Baltimore will feature a first-of-its-kind design for the company as it introduces a skylit central atrium to Topgolf's architecture portfolio. With comfortable seating, yard games, and a giant video wall, the skylit central atrium creates a hang-out spot and connects the fun of hitting bays with the action of our patio, bars and roof terraces. Guests can experience the unique technology-driven fun that communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and safe multi-level environment. The signature experience features point-scoring games in outdoor hitting bays, seasonal chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. Additionally, Topgolf will offer private event rooms for corporate meetings, celebrations and more.

Topgolf Baltimore will break ground in the coming weeks and will be located at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner streets overlooking the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River and adjacent to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium. The new, three-level venue, which is expected to employ more than 500 associates once open, will feature 90 hitting bays, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events. The addition of Topgolf to the Warner Street corridor will significantly expand the area's entertainment offerings as the Southern Gateway's redevelopment continues.

"We're thrilled to kick off the development of Topgolf Baltimore and look forward to unveiling this state-of-the-art venue in the fall of 2022," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "This exciting development will not only allow us to entertain the community, but also further revitalize South Baltimore by serving as an anchor in Charm City's next great entertainment district."

The highly anticipated venue is part of a development with the City of Baltimore, the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) and Horseshoe Baltimore's ownership group. As the economic development agency for the City of Baltimore, the BDC played an integral role in structuring and finalizing the development agreement. Part of the nearly six-acre parcel where Topgolf will be situated was formerly occupied by the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). Under the terms of the BDC's development agreement, Topgolf's purchase of the property from the City of Baltimore – plus an additional contribution by Horseshoe Baltimore – helped fund the relocation of BARCS to a new, larger and more modern Baltimore City Animal Services facility last year in Baltimore'sCherry Hill neighborhood.

"The addition of Topgolf to the Warner Street corridor will provide more job opportunities for Baltimore City residents, broaden the city's tax base and serve as another source of entertainment for families around the area," said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. "This is an exciting moment for Baltimore, and I look forward to the project's formal groundbreaking later this spring."

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands, Topgolf is credited with making the game of golf more inclusive and accessible through its variety of technology-driven experiences. The experience, built on a foundation of fun, community, and inclusivity, has created a movement across the globe as the company makes its mark as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry. Topgolf operates 69 venues around the world, attracting over 20 million visitors annually. Topgolf estimates its economic output in Baltimore will exceed $264.5 million over a 10-year period. The company also will create 500 full- and part-time jobs when the 65,000 square-foot facility opens.

"This landmark project has already delivered considerable value to the city and laid the foundation for future development in the Southern Gateway," said Baltimore Development Corporation President and CEO Colin Tarbert. "I'm proud of the partnership we have established with Topgolf and our ability to collaborate on an innovative development agreement that benefits the company, the city and local taxpayers."

"We're thrilled to welcome Topgolf as our newest neighbor," said Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randy Conroy. "The addition of this world-class brand to the Southern Gateway is a key component of our longstanding plan to transform the Warner Street corridor into a highly diversified entertainment destination that attracts both local and out-of-town visitors to this burgeoning community."

Visit the Topgolf Baltimore location page for the latest updates on progress and anticipated opening date, or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

About Horseshoe Baltimore

The south anchor of Baltimore's Southern Gateway Entertainment District, Horseshoe Baltimore, developed by CBAC Borrower, LLC, is located on Russell Street extending the city's tourism footprint. The city-integrated casino is designed to maximize connectivity with existing hospitality operators, neighboring sports venues M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the city's famed Inner Harbor. The casino is home to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Enjoy Gordon Ramsay's first steakhouse on the East Coast, award-winning Gordon Ramsay Steak. The casino is also home to the Baltimore Marketplace, where guests can take advantage of several exceptional quick-serve dining outlets, including Ben's Chili Bowl, Tony Luke's and Piezzetta. Horseshoe Baltimore's three-level feature bar, 14Forty, official bar of the Baltimore Ravens, raises the nightlife standard within the city, serving drinks around the clock in the center of the casino where guests are always surrounded by 360 degrees of excitement. At Horseshoe Baltimore, guests will find more than 1,800 of the newest, hottest slots, including more than 150 video poker machines with more than 150 table games and a 25-table World Series of Poker-branded poker room amid 122,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino, which opened Aug. 26, 2014, employs more than 1,400 team members. Horseshoe Baltimore is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit HorseshoeBaltimore.com . Find Horseshoe Baltimore on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram .

