TopGum Launches High Caffeine Cappuccino Gummies at Vitafoods

The coffee-flavored gummy line is created with new proprietary microencapsulation technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum, Ltd. launches Gummiccino™, its new line of high-dosage delicious caffeine gummies. The product marks the first use of TopGum's new proprietary microencapsulation technology designed to enhance flavor and boost absorption. The functional gummies are infused with an extract of robusta coffee beans (Coffea robusta) that perfectly captures the genuine aroma, flavor, and color of coffee.

"Until now, coffee-flavored caffeine gummies have had a limited market presence due to tendencies to develop a bitter flavor," explains Amichai Bar-Nir, CEO of TopGum. "Thanks to our novel TopCaps™ technology, busy coffee lovers can finally experience the rich flavor of coffee in gummy form, with zero bitterness."

"The product line represents the culmination of a lengthy and complex development process," says Eli Edri, TopGum's COO and VP of strategic partnerships. "Over the last couple of years, we worked on the development of a state-of-the-art microencapsulation technology — called TopCaps — that is uniquely tailored for gummies. This innovative technology allows consumers to savor the flavor and aroma of coffee-on-the-go, while energizing themselves with a single chewy treat."

The gummy delivery system has been capturing the nutraceutical market, with research showing that the gummy is fast becoming Americans' favorite way to take supplements. According to Innova Market Insights, gummy supplement launches grew by 54% in the five-year period from 2017-2022 globally. This marks it as one of the fastest-growing supplement segments.

For its new coffee line, TopGum offers a choice of three popular, out-of-the-box flavors: espresso, cappuccino, and mocha. TopGum's global customer base, which includes major food and supplement companies, can customize the Gummiccino matrix by adjusting dosage, flavor, color, shape, and size.

In addition to providing the full coffee sensory experience, TopGum's gummies deliver a true functional dose of caffeine: Each serving of two coffee gummies contains 40 mg of caffeine, which is equivalent to a standard espresso shot. This makes it an appealing and convenient alternative for the 74% of Americans who drink coffee daily1. It also appeals to consumers who simply need a quick energy boost.

According to the International Coffee Organization2, between June 2020 and June 2021, Europeans consumed 242 million kilograms of coffee. Including the UK (21.8 million kgs) and Switzerland (9.3 million kgs) into that figure, a staggering total of 273 million kgs of coffee were consumed.

"The new line represents a breakthrough in the caffeine gummy space," adds Edri, "Our TopCaps microencapsulation system allows the body to effectively absorb the caffeine by coating the caffeine particles with a natural substance that breaks down in the stomach, not the mouth. TopCaps technology will allow additional functionalities, which will be presented next year."

The company plans to leverage its TopCaps technology to formulate more innovative gummy-based products that cater to specific consumer needs. These projects will be led by the recently appointed head of R&D, Evgenia Lozinsky, who previously served as the CEO of PharmItBe. TopGum is establishing a specialized microencapsulation plant in Israel to bring its cutting-edge technology to the global market on a large scale.

The Gummiccino will be available for public tasting at the May 9-11, 2023 Vitafoods trade show in Geneva. "We look forward to connecting with new and old friends at Vitafoods, and having them experience the delicious gummies for themselves," adds Bar-Nir. "Plus, we have some surprises in store for our booth visitors, so please stop by." Last year at Vitafoods, TopGum was awarded Best-Tasting New Functional Food for its high-dosage vitamin C gummy.

The new line joins TopGum's catalog of nutraceutical-enriched gummies that are being commercialized on a private-label basis. The company also offers custom formulations to brands formulating gummies with their own ingredients. Using TopGum's service, brands can take advantage of the growing gummy market faster than if they had to reinvent the technology on their own.

Visit us at Vitafoods Europe, May 9-11, Geneva, booth #N230

