12.12.2023 15:00:00

Toppan Merrill Welcomes New Chief Product Officer Jon Chu

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Merrill, a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications, today welcomes new Chief Product Officer Jon Chu.

Jon Chu, chief product officer, Toppan Merrill

"We are excited Jon has joined our leadership team as CPO. He is the right leader to help us evolve customer-focused, technology-driven solutions," said JoAnn Kern, president, Toppan Merrill. "Through Jon's product strategy we will expand our technological competitive advantage, while continuing to deliver industry-leading service expertise."

"As the chief product officer at Toppan Merrill, I am thrilled to spearhead a transformative shift in our product development strategy and unlock new revenue opportunities. As a recognized global market leader, we are poised to redefine our markets and broaden the horizons for customers by enhancing our existing technology platforms and introducing new products and services," said Jon Chu, chief product officer.

Chu previously served as CPO at PrivCo, and has deep technology, product development and global leadership experience from positions at Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater Associates, Deloitte, Hearst and as a co-founder at multiple startup businesses.

About Toppan Merrill
Toppan Merrill is a global leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications. Through consultative technology, expert knowledge and service excellence, Toppan Merrill is continuously improving the process of creating compliant communications for capital markets transactions, regulatory disclosure filings, shareholder and member communications and sustainability reporting. Toppan Merrill is part of Toppan Holdings, a leading and diversified provider of sustainable, integrated solutions. Learn more at www.ToppanMerrill.com.

Media Contact
Gretchen DeSutter
Corporate Communications
612-226-5087
gretchendesutter@toppanmerrill.com

Toppan Merrill logo (PRNewsfoto/Toppan Merrill)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toppan-merrill-welcomes-new-chief-product-officer-jon-chu-302012099.html

SOURCE Toppan Merrill

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX eröffnen fester -- Börsen in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelsstart hin. Auch der DAX startet fester. In Fernost geht es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen