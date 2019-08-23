Toppen Shopping Centre Set to Open its Doors to the Public on November 13, 2019

The new shopping destination is safe, ready, and on-track to launch on November 13 , having been awarded its Bomba Safety Certificate and Certificate of Completion and Compliance, 3.5 months ahead of its opening date

Toppen to offer 5,000 job opportunities for Johoreans, with a Recruitment Fair for its tenants scheduled on September 6 and 7, 2019

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IKEA Southeast Asia will be ready to welcome everyone to Tebrau's newest meeting place, Toppen Shopping Centre, on November 13, 2019. In line with the official opening, over 85% of its tenants are working to complete fit-outs to begin operations on the same day.

Toppen's one-of-a-kind rooftop community hub called The Topp, features interactive outdoor spaces complemented by over 30 F&B specialities and alfresco outlets, a rooftop garden, multipurpose courts, skate parks, a spacious event piazza, kids' playgrounds, a cinema, e-sports arena and even a water play area. These unique offerings will create a complete 'retailtainment' experience for the many people of Southern Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore.

A Key Milestone Achieved

The main construction for the 1.1 million square feet shopping centre has been completed, while mechanical, electrical, plumbing works and final details to the interior and landscaping are being finalised. Bomba Safety Certification, as well as the Certificate of Completion and Compliance, have been awarded by the respective authorities, 3.5 months ahead of its grand opening.

"With positive progress on both the construction and leasing side, we are excited to launch our latest meeting place. Toppen Shopping Centre will no doubt add a unique dimension to the retail environment in Southern Malaysia," said Christian Rojkjaer, Managing Director of IKEA Southeast Asia. "Creating a positive impact on the people, planet, and surrounding communities is at the heart of everything that we do at IKEA Southeast Asia. This is translated into how we approach our construction works, building our infrastructures, and operating our meeting places. Being awarded these certifications in advance of our opening date demonstrates our commitment to achieving the highest standards of safety and excellence to deliver the best possible experience for visitors, retailers and employees alike."

Enriching Relationships with Johoreans

In preparation for its grand opening, Toppen Shopping Centre will be hosting a two-day recruitment fair for its tenants, featuring 100 of Malaysia's most loved brands. The event will take place on September 6 and 7 at Level 1, Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Bahru from 10.00am to 6.00pm. Candidates will be able to apply for thousands of roles including full-time and part-time positions.

"A key value at IKEA Southeast Asia and the shopping centres we operate is playing our part in creating a better life for the many people touched by our business. Our aim for this recruitment fair is to enrich the relationship between Toppen and the community of Johor. This is also one of the many initiatives to further strengthen our partnership with our tenants. As employers ourselves, we understand that starting the recruitment process in a new retail environment can be challenging, so we hope this event will connect our partners with the best talents in the state," said Christian Olofsson, Shopping Centre & Mixed-Use Director of IKEA Southeast Asia.

Toppen Shopping Centre is projected to attract 15 million visitors in the year 2020, not only from Johor and its neighbouring states but also nearby Singapore.

The Toppen family look forward to meeting those in Southern Malaysia at the grand launch of Toppen Shopping Centre on November 13.

