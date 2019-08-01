TOPS Software Promotes 30 Year Sales Industry Expert to Sales Development Manager

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOPS Software, LLC, the leading provider of community association and property management software, announces the promotion of Tom Loos to Sales Development Manager.

In his new role, Loos will be taking Sales Development to the next level by growing the team and training representatives in diverse sales techniques and processes, with a focus on successfully moving potential customers through the sales lifecycle.

"Tom has been instrumental in keeping the Sales Development team focused and hungry," said TOPS President and CEO Mike Hardy. "He is going to take the team to new heights and everyone is grateful to have him in this leadership position."

Prior to joining TOPS in December, Loos spent more than a decade in a sales position at Applicant Insight, where he watched the industry evolve from selling background checks to selling technological solutions to manage background screening.

"I'm really looking forward to helping people grow and be successful both at and with TOPS," said Sales Development Manager Tom Loos. "TOPS is in a fantastic growth stage, so it's an exciting time to contribute to the company's strategy while meeting the needs of customers."

TOPS has been the premier choice in property and community association management software since its inception in 1985. The Sales Development team works with community association managers and management companies to identify the unique challenges they face and show them how web-based products like TOPS [ONE] can benefit them with easy-to-use features that can reduce their bottom line.

ABOUT TOM LOOS

Tom Loos, an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan and proud grandfather, has more than 30 years of sales experience. As a former Board President for his condo association, he has a unique perspective of challenges faced by TOPS clientele and leverages this knowledge to offer the best solution to managers everywhere.

ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE

TOPS Software helps community associations and property management companies save time and effort in managing condominium and homeowner associations. Founded in 1985, TOPS has dedicated over thirty years to providing the CAM industry with technologies that help management companies grow. TOPS applications are used by thousands of organizations to manage millions of homes across the United States. Learn more about TOPS at http://www.topssoft.com, or call us at (866) 729 - 8145.

SOURCE TOPS Software