Toray Industries Aktie

WKN: 853974 / ISIN: JP3621000003

Toray Industries 9-month Profit Down; Backs FY Profit View, Cuts Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Toray Industries, Inc. (TRYIF, 3402.T), an integrated chemical industry group, Tuesday reported lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, with slightly lower revenues. Further, the firm maintained full-year profit view, and trimmed revenue forecast.

In Tokyo, Toray Industries shares were trading at 1,246.50 yen, down 0.72 percent.

For the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent fell 46.6 percent to 40.16 billion yen from 75.18 billion yen in the same period a year ago. Earnings per share declined to 26.49 yen from 46.92 yen last year.

Operating income declined 31.6 percent year-over-year to 71.04 billion yen, and core operating income fell 3.4 percent to 105.09 billion yen.

Revenue for the period edged down 0.2 percent to 1.920 trillion yen from 1.924 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Toray Industries still expects attributable profit of 82 billion yen or 54.43 yen per basic share, a growth of 5.2 percent from last year, and core operating income of 150 billion yen, up 5.1 percent year-over-year.

Revenue is now expected to be 2.60 trillion yen, up 1.4 percent from last year. The previous outlook was revenue of 2.630 trillion yen.

In the prior year, Toray Industries had recorded a net profit of 77.9 billion yen, or 48.93 yen per basic share, and core operating income of 142.8 billion yen, on revenue of 2.563 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Toray Industries Inc.

