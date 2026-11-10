Toray Industries Aktie

Toray Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853974 / ISIN: JP3621000003

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10.11.2026 06:50:23

Toray Industries Earnings Up In H1; Lifts FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Toray Industries, Inc. (TRYIY, 3402.T, TRYIF), on Monday, reported higher net income in the first half ended September 30, 2026, compared with the same period last year. The company also raised its fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 outlook.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 69.12 billion yen from 36.94 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 47.39 yen versus 24.19 yen last year.

Operating income rose to 101.89 billion yen from 64.30 billion yen in the same period a year ago.

Core operating income jumped to 99.38 billion yen from 67.88 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 1.40 trillion yen from 1.23 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year revenue to be at 2.85 trillion yen from previous guidance of 2.83 trillion yen, core operating income at 180 billion yen compared with previous 160 billion yen.

Profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 110 billion yen compared with the previous guidance of 90 billion yen for the fiscal year 2027 and basic earnings per share is projected to be at 75.53 yen compared with 61.82 of previous outlook.

Toray Industries is currently trading 7.12% higher at JPY 1,322 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Toray Industries Inc. 7,34 2,86% Toray Industries Inc.

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