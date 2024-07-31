Torbjørn Wist appointed new Chief Financial Officer

Telenor Group has appointed Torbjørn Wist as new EVP and Group CFO. He is an accomplished CFO who previously worked 13 years for Telenor. He will start no later than 1 February 2025.



We are very pleased to have Torbjørn back on the Telenor team as a strong contributor to our strategy, securing deep telecom-industry insight and excellent financial execution.

Experienced CFO

Torbjørn Wist is a business-oriented CFO with strong financial expertise and leadership skills, and with a solid track record both from Telenor and other listed companies. He is currently Executive Vice President and CFO in OSE-listed global shipping and logistics company Wallenius Wilhelmsen, where he also held the position as acting CEO for a 15-month period until the end of May 2022. As CFO in Wallenius Wilhelmsen he is responsible for Business Performance including M&A, Accounting and Financial Control, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Tax.

Prior to joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen he was the CFO in Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS).

Extensive telco track record

Wist previously worked over 13 years for Telenor. He served as SVP & Group Treasurer, responsible for Telenor’s global treasury activities including funding, corporate finance activities, dividend policy and managing relationships with financial institutions. He also headed up Telenor’s Group M&A, having spent a decade in international investment banking with a primary focus on the telecoms industry before joining the company.

"Returning to Telenor as Group CFO is a great honor and a privilege. Telenor is in a unique position to create value for its shareholders and other stakeholders by providing innovative and customer-centric solutions that leverage the power of technology. I am excited to become part of this journey and contribute to the group's strategic direction and financial performance”, Wist says.

The process of hiring Telenor’s next CFO has been overseen by the incoming CEO, Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer. She will, as earlier announced, start in Telenor by 1 December.

"I look forward to working with Benedicte and the rest of the executive management team, the board of directors, the Telenor companies, and the corporate functions in building a collaborative culture to achieve our aims” Wist says.

«I am pleased that Telenor will get a strong and experienced CFO in Torbjørn Wist, and I am certain that he will be a great choice for Telenor going forward. Until Torbjørn joins us, Kasper Wold Kaarbø will continue as acting CFO», says CEO Sigve Brekke.

CV Torbjørn Wist (b. 1968)

EVP & CFO, Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA. October 2020 – present

EVP & CFO, Scandinavian Airlines Systems (SAS). March 2018 – September 2020

SVP & Group Treasurer, Telenor ASA. June 2012 – February 2018

SVP & Head of M&A, Telenor ASA. April 2008 – June 2012

Director Group M&A, Telenor ASA. November 2004 – April 2008

SVP, Greenhill & Co. International (UK). July 1998 – June 2004

Associate TMT, Merrill Lynch International (UK). January 1996 – June 1998

Financial Analyst TMT, Salomon Brothers (USA & UK). July 1993 – December 1995

Degree in business administration (Siviløkonom) from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, Canada. September 1989 – June 1993





