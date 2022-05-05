TORC ROBOTICS ANNOUNCES PENSKE TRUCK LEASING AS TEST FLEET TRUCK MAINTENANCE SERVICE PROVIDER

Agreement Supports Torc's Commercialization of Autonomous Trucks for Long-Haul Applications

BLACKSBURG, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torc Robotics, a pioneer in commercializing self-driving vehicle technology, today announced that Penske Truck Leasing will serve as the truck maintenance service provider for Torc's autonomous test fleet.

"Penske Truck Leasing's expertise and impressive track record in the global trucking industry will play a significant role in getting our trucks on the road and strengthening our goal of safe operations," said Michael Fleming, Torc founder and CEO. "Our objective is to integrate our trucks into the existing freight industry, and we are confident that a current industry leader, like Penske, will provide crucial support in doing just that."

This agreement is part of Torc's ongoing commercialization of autonomous trucks for long-haul applications.

Torc recently announced the Torc Autonomous Advisory Council (TAAC) in support of its goal to be the first scalable, profitable, commercialized Level 4 truck solution. Penske Truck Leasing, along with key freight industry leaders, will provide strategic guidance to Torc as it integrates with the freight network and tackles challenges beyond highway driving.

Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning, Penske Truck Leasing, said, "We are very pleased to support Torc's fleet uptime with our best-in-class truck maintenance program. This arrangement serves as a great complement to our work on the Torc Autonomous Advisory Council."

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management, and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

About Torc Robotics

Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has 17 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. Torc operates test facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an engineering office in Austin, Texas. Torc's mission is saving lives with autonomous technology, which incorporates reducing highway deaths, enabling critical supplies – including medicines and foods – to reach every community in a timely manner, and helping the transportation industry increase fuel economy, uptime, and capacity.

