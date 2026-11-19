Mexico-focused gold, copper and silver producer Torex Resources (TSX: TXR; NYSE: TXR) has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange as it prepares to launch a share buyback program worth up to 10% of its public float.

The dual-listed miner also received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase as many as 7.2 million common shares over a 12-month period beginning Nov. 23, the company said. The authorization runs until Nov. 22, 2027.

The NYSE listing gives Torex a presence on a major US exchange, potentially broadening its investor base, while the buyback provides another way to return capital to shareholders. The company has not committed to purchasing the full amount authorized.

Under its renewed normal course issuer bid, Torex can repurchase up to 7.2 million shares, representing about 10% of its public float of 71.8 million shares as of Nov. 11.

The company will fund purchases from available working capital through the TSX, NYSE or alternative trading systems in Canada and the US. All shares acquired will be cancelled.

TSX purchases are generally capped at 129,854 shares daily, with exceptions for block trades. Management will determine the timing and volume of repurchases, subject to market conditions and securities regulations.

Portfolio

Torex’s flagship operation is the Morelos Complex in Mexico, where it conducts gold, copper and silver exploration, development and production.

The company also owns the Los Reyes gold-silver project and several early-stage exploration properties in Mexico, providing opportunities beyond its existing operations.

In the US, Torex holds the Medicine Springs project in Nevada and an option to acquire the Gryphon Summit project, also in the state.

Media Luna. (Image courtesy of Torex.)



The combination of a US stock exchange listing and a growing North American project portfolio could help Torex attract a wider pool of investors as it advances its development and exploration assets.

The buyback also gives management flexibility to deploy surplus working capital toward reducing its share count, although the extent of any purchases will depend on future capital allocation decisions.

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