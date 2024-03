Tories accused of ditching manifesto pledge to remove ground rents

Michael Gove is losing his battle to reform current leaseholds, Sunday Times reportsThe Conservatives have been accused of ditching their manifesto pledge to reduce ground rents to zero, after reports that Michael Gove is losing his battle to reform current leaseholds.Gove, the levelling-up secretary, has been overseeing plans to overhaul the system in a reform bill, but key provisions to overhaul leaseholds were missing when the legislation was published in November. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel