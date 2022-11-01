Tork launches innovative hygiene trainings for staff in Long Term Care homes

State-of-the art educational program uses interactive learning to improve outcomes and drive behaviour change

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research, conducted by Essity for its global leading Tork professional hygiene brand, has uncovered the desire among staff in Long Term Care facilities for improved training in areas such as hand hygiene and cleaning procedures. With cleaning and hygiene protocols more stringent than ever, 58% of cleaning staff have said they find it challenging to follow all the steps and tasks in cleaning guidelines and 68% of care staff would like to receive better and more interesting/interactive training in hand hygiene1.

To meet these increased expectations, Tork has launched two, free of charge, online training solutions. This state-of-the art educational program provides a great interactive learning experience for improved outcomes and behavioral change – helping to raise hygiene and health standards in Long Term Care environments.

Tork Cleaning Training for Long Term Care Homes

Tork Cleaning Training for Long Term Care Homes has been developed in collaboration with subject matter experts (AHE - Association for Healthcare Environment) and Long Term Care homes to give staff the knowledge and tools to maintain cleanliness and hygiene within care facilities. Based on "real world" scenarios, but in a safe virtual world, the training can be customized to local cleaning guidelines to ensure cleaning staff carry out their tasks according to the best recommendations.

Tork Clean Hands Training for Long Term Care Homes

This online and virtual reality training course has been developed with leading hygiene experts, using the WHO My 4 Moments for Hand Hygiene in a residential home environment. The interactive simulation is specifically designed to make hand hygiene training more engaging and inspiring than ever before, while equipping Long Term Care staff with the day-to-day skills they need to secure hand hygiene at every moment.

Tork helps offer an easily implemented solution

Increasing pressures on staff after Covid has left many Long Term Care facilities feeling challenged - staff turnover is high, and this can impact the quality and consistency of care. Long Term Care facilities are now looking for cost-effective hygiene solutions that reduce the risk of infection and virus transmission, while maintaining an 'at-home' feel and resident independence. Tork hygiene solutions are easily integrated into a nursing home or assisted living facility and quickly improve hygiene management efficiency. This means, staff can spend more time providing better care and create a safer, happier home for residents.

Helping improve the experience of every resident

Hygiene solutions are a critical part of daily care and help provide independence and dignity for residents, with 81% of residents' families agreeing that independent toilet visits preserve residents' dignity. That's why Tork offers solutions that are certified "Easy to Use"2 and have a wide range of placement options. They support residents who have limited strength and find it difficult to operate dispensers that require the pulling levers or tearing tissue.

Saving staff crucial time and improving hygiene

Hygiene solutions can play a crucial role in freeing up time for important caring tasks. With 56% of cleaners agreeing that checking hygiene dispensers and fetching product refills takes up a big part of their cleaning time, two-thirds (66%) of care staff agree that they are so busy that a single thing holding us up means we are often behind till the end of the shift. That's why Tork offers dispensers that are high capacity and quick to refill, ensuring staff can save time and focus on the residents. All Tork dispensers also open with the same key for additional ease of maintenance.

Less time looking after dispensers. More time looking after residents.

Six out of 10 (62%) cleaners agree that cleaning rounds would be faster if they could tell which dispensers needed refilling1, so they didn't need to open them all. Using real-time data, Tork Vision Cleaning monitors dispensers and informs the staff exactly when and where they need refilling, cutting out unnecessary checks. This ensures hygiene standards stay consistent and save staff time, so they can focus on the residents.

How Tork can help



Provide attractive, easy-to-use hygiene solutions for elderly residents

Award-winning, modern, low-profile dispenser designs with whisper-quiet operation for an 'at-home' feel

Real-time data that monitors visitor traffic and dispenser refill levels, helping to prevent unnecessary dispenser checks and better manage touchpoint cleaning based on immediate need

Free online training solutions created by leading experts that enable Long Term Care staff to improve compliance in critical areas such as hand hygiene and cleaning procedures

To learn more about how Tork can help improve outcomes and drive behaviour change within Long Term Care, please visit www.TorkUSA.com/LongTermCare

1 Tork Long Term care cleaner, care giver and resident family research study, 2022 2 Certified easy to use by the Swedish Rheumatism Association (SRA)

