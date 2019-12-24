TorkLaw Representing Victims of Las Vegas Alpine Motel Apartments Fire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TorkLaw has been retained by the family of a woman killed in the 12/21 Alpine Motel Apartments fire to investigate allegations of negligence that may have caused the deaths and serious injuries. At least six people died and dozens were injured and left homeless by this tragic event.

What is being called the worst fatal fire in Las Vegas history began early morning on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The tragic blaze started on the first floor of the Alpine Motel Apartments in Las Vegas (213 North 9th Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101).

While the investigation of this fire is just starting, victims and families of those tragically killed have reached out to TorkLaw (The Torkzadeh Law Firm) for legal representation to protect their rights.

If you have any information that could help these families, please contact TorkLaw at 888.222.8286.

