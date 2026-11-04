TOR a Aktie

TOR a ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AGBV / ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.11.2026 12:55:09

TORM Q3 Earnings Soar, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TORM PLC (TRMD, TRMD-A.CO, TRMD_A.CO), a UK-based shipping and energy company, reported third-quarter earnings that more than doubled from last year. Based on the business environment, the company has raised its earnings outlook for the full year of 2026.

Net profit for the quarter amounted to $199 million, compared to $78 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, the earnings were $1.91 and $0.77, respectively.

Third-quarter adjusted profit during 2026 and 2025 was $185 million and $83 million, respectively.

Operating profit, or EBIT, for the third quarter was $213 million.

Revenue for the quarterly period was $499 million, up from $343 million in the prior-year quarter.

Expecting continued market strength for the remainder of fiscal 2026, the company has raised the lower end of its full-year guidance for TCE earnings by $50 million, to now range at $1,750 million - $1,900 million, from the previous outlook of $1,700 million - $1900 million.

Fiscal 2026 EBITDA is now forecast to be in the range of $1,350 million - $1,500 million, from the earlier outlook of $1,300 - $1,500 million.

TORM's shares closed Tuesday on the Nasdaq at $40.26, up 1.10 percent. In the pre-market activity on Wednesday, TRMD was down 3.25 percent, and trading at $38.95.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TORM PLC (A)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TORM PLC (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TORM PLC (A) 34,82 -3,87% TORM PLC (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwere Niederlage für Trump: ATX und DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich deutlich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen