Toro Co Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.12 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $142.17 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $132.13 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $131.12 Mln. vs. $142.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $4.00 to $4.15