21.12.2022 14:46:24

Toro Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Toro Co (TTC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $117.557 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $60.108 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $117.260 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.171 billion from $960.655 million last year.

Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $117.557 Mln. vs. $60.108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.171 Bln vs. $960.655 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Toro Co.mehr Nachrichten