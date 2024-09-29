|
29.09.2024 15:30:00
Toronto-Dominion Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), one of the largest banks in North America, has stumbled. There is no way around that fact. But the reaction on Wall Street has left the dividend yield at 4.7%, well above the 2.5% yield of the average bank, using the SPDR S&P Bank ETF as an industry proxy. Is this Canadian banking giant a buy, sell, or hold today?The big reason to buy Toronto-Dominion Bank, usually just referred to as TD Bank, is its well above-average dividend yield. In other words, this is an income investor stock. Notably, TD Bank has paid a dividend each year since 1857, well over 100 years. You can most likely count on TD Bank to keep paying you. It also has an investment-grade-rated balance sheet, so it remains a rock-solid company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
