Toronto-Dominion Bank Aktie
WKN: 852684 / ISIN: CA8911605092
20.02.2026 10:00:00
Toronto-Dominion Bank Could Soar If These 3 Things Go Right
Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE: TD) shares have risen more than 60% during the past year. Given that, you might assume that the Canadian banking giant is hitting on all cylinders today. However, that's just not the case. And these three things could put its business into a higher gear if they go right.The big problem for TD Bank, as this financial giant is commonly known, is its U.S. division. This business segment was expected to be the company's growth driver, given that its Canadian operations are largely mature. Only the company ran afoul of U.S. regulations around money laundering controls, leading to the U.S. division being placed under an asset cap by U.S. regulators in late 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
