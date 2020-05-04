Toronto E-Cigarette Company - 180 Smoke - to donate 1000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Sistering, a local women's multi-service community support agency, amid COVID-19 crisis

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - 180 Smoke ("180 Smoke" or the "Company"), a dominant online and retail Canadian vape company with extensive operations in the Greater Toronto Area announced today that it had partnered with Sistering , a women's multi-service community support agency in Toronto. As a part of the partnership, the Company will donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the agency towards ensuring that they are able to continue serving and protecting the local community. 180 Smoke will also be providing hand sanitizers to its own front-line and warehouse employees as a thank you for their resilience and perseverance during this trying time; and to its e-commerce customers while supplies last in recognition of their support and continued patronage.

"COVID-19 has impacted the lives of all citizens in the GTA in various manners over the past few weeks and we have witnessed local champions step forward to assist those in need whether personally or publicly. At 180 Smoke, the communities that we work in form the heart of our business. Hence, our management team decided to make a contribution where it was most needed. Sistering is a local agency working the frontlines to support a community of marginalized, at-risk, socially isolated women who are either homeless or living in precarious situations. Our contribution is small but we hope that it will support the Sistering team in their essential work during this unprecedented time", remarked Liam Wucher, Retail Director at 180 Smoke.

Sistering is a dynamic trans-inclusive women's 24/7 Drop In that offers practical and emotional support through programs that enable participants to take greater control over their lives. Sistering works to change the social conditions that endanger women's welfare. The 24/7 drop-in is a low barrier and welcoming space for women with shared life experience. Sistering's philosophy is trauma-informed and based on principles of harm reduction and inclusiveness. Sistering's wrap-around low-barrier services are all trauma-informed and Trans-positive. They include a medical and psychiatric clinic, case support, housing and employment support, food access and three hot meals per day. Social and recreational programs include community gardening, hikes, dance, language, music, and writing workshops.

To donate personally to Sistering, you can do so online at the following link: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/Sistering-AWomansPlace/OnlineDonation.html

