13.12.2023 19:50:00
Toronto Stock Exchange, Northland Power Inc., The View From The C-Suite
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/c-suite.About Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI)
Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.
To learn more, visit: https://www.northlandpower.com/en/investor-centre/investor-centre.aspx.
