BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
|
26.02.2026 14:20:32
Tortoise Investment Management Buys $3 Million of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust
Tortoise Investment Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 138,536 shares of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in its Feb. 5, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 5, 2026, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC increased its holdings of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138,536 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.1 million, calculated using the average trading price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value rose by roughly $3.6 million.BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a specialized closed-end fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, that invests in investment-grade municipal bonds to provide federally tax-exempt income. The trust employs a defined maturity strategy, appealing to investors seeking predictable return of capital and risk mitigation through municipal credit quality. Its scale and affiliation with BlackRock support disciplined portfolio management and competitive execution in the municipal bond market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
