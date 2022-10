Tory MPs urge Truss to launch campaign on cutting energy use

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Intervention comes amid reports No 10 blocked public information campaign over ‘nanny state’ fearsSenior Conservative MPs have urged Liz Truss to launch a public information campaign to encourage people to reduce their energy use after No 10 blocked the idea over fears it would seem like the actions of a “nanny state”.Iain Duncan Smith, a former cabinet minister and supporter of Truss was one of several MPs suggesting the government was wrong to rule out a campaign, from warnings from National Grid of potential blackouts this winter. Continue reading...