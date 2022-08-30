TOS Celebrates 40th Anniversary at ObesityWeek®Focus on Pediatric Obesity at World's Largest, Hybrid Obesity Conference

WHO

The Obesity Society (TOS), the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects will host ObesityWeek® 2022.

WHAT

ObesityWeek® is the largest international conference on obesity. Approximately 2,000 leading scientists, clinicians, surgeons, healthcare professionals and policymakers will gather for the 40th annual conference. This year's meeting is a hybrid event.

Media representatives will have the opportunity to learn about the future of obesity research and treatment with more than 100 scientific sessions and hundreds of expert speakers on new and emerging obesity treatment, the science of weight loss, innovative prevention strategies, cutting-edge metabolic surgery techniques and the genetics of obesity.

WHERE

In-person:

San Diego Convention Center

111 W. Harbor Drive

San Diego, Calif. 92101

Virtual:

www.ObesityWeek.org

Registration and housing are open.

WHEN



Nov. 1–Nov. 4, 2022

View the full schedule

MAJOR EVENTS

Tuesday, Nov. 1 , 5:00 p.m. : Presidential Plenary

Dan Bessesen , MD, FTOS, president of The Obesity Society, will welcome attendees followed by several short talks on a variety of obesity-related topics including the impact of COVID-19 on clinical research, anti-obesity medications and eradicting barriers to obesity treatment.

Thursday, Nov. 3 , 8:00 a.m. : TOS/WOF/EASO/Obesity Canada Joint Symposium: International Innovations in Pediatric Obesity

Speakers from Canada , Australia and Ireland will discuss ongoing paradigm shifts in the prevention and treatment of pediatric obesity. This session was produced by The Obesity Society, World Obesity Federation, European Association for the Study of Obesity and Obesity Canada.

Thursday, Nov. 3 , 1:30 p.m. : Key Lecturer Lisa M. Powell: Sugar-Sweetened Beverages –Where are We Now and What is Next?

: Come hear from Lisa Powell , PhD, Distinguished Professor and Director in the Division Health Policy and Administration and Director of the Policy , Practice and Prevention Research Center, School of Public Health, University of Illinois, Chicago , about the influences sugar-sweetened beverage taxes have on health behaviors, disparities and other key implications for populations and patients.

SOCIAL MEDIA

PRESS ROOM

Media attending ObesityWeek® 2022 are eligible for free registration and use of the Press Room. A representative of TOS Communications/Media Relations will be onsite to assist members of the press. Media personnel who cover the meeting onsite will be able to attend media briefings, receive embargoed materials and conduct interviews. A press code is required for registration and can be obtained from TOS Director of Communications/Media Relations Chanel Carrington.

A new feature this year will be a TOS Spokesperson/Reporter Meet & Greet. This free event set for 7:30 a.m. (PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Press Room will enable reporters to meet in person with spokespersons and conduct interviews. RSVP when you request a press registration code.

Media representatives must have proper credentials to cover the conference. Learn more about ObesityWeek® Media Guidelines.

CONTACT

Chanel Carrington

Director of Communications/Media Relations

The Obesity Society

240.485.1950 (work) or 301.708.8418 (cell)

ccarrington@obesity.org

SOURCE The Obesity Society