
30.08.2022 15:00:00
TOS Celebrates 40th Anniversary at ObesityWeek®Focus on Pediatric Obesity at World's Largest, Hybrid Obesity Conference
WHO
The Obesity Society (TOS), the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects will host ObesityWeek® 2022.
WHAT
ObesityWeek® is the largest international conference on obesity. Approximately 2,000 leading scientists, clinicians, surgeons, healthcare professionals and policymakers will gather for the 40th annual conference. This year's meeting is a hybrid event.
Media representatives will have the opportunity to learn about the future of obesity research and treatment with more than 100 scientific sessions and hundreds of expert speakers on new and emerging obesity treatment, the science of weight loss, innovative prevention strategies, cutting-edge metabolic surgery techniques and the genetics of obesity.
WHERE
In-person:
San Diego Convention Center
111 W. Harbor Drive
San Diego, Calif. 92101
Virtual:
Registration and housing are open.
WHEN
Nov. 1–Nov. 4, 2022
MAJOR EVENTS
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:00 p.m.:Presidential Plenary
- Dan Bessesen, MD, FTOS, president of The Obesity Society, will welcome attendees followed by several short talks on a variety of obesity-related topics including the impact of COVID-19 on clinical research, anti-obesity medications and eradicting barriers to obesity treatment.
- Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:00 a.m.: TOS/WOF/EASO/Obesity Canada Joint Symposium: International Innovations in Pediatric Obesity
- Speakers from Canada, Australia and Ireland will discuss ongoing paradigm shifts in the prevention and treatment of pediatric obesity. This session was produced by The Obesity Society, World Obesity Federation, European Association for the Study of Obesity and Obesity Canada.
- Thursday, Nov. 3, 1:30 p.m.: Key Lecturer Lisa M. Powell: Sugar-Sweetened Beverages –Where are We Now and What is Next?
- Come hear from Lisa Powell, PhD, Distinguished Professor and Director in the Division Health Policy and Administration and Director of the Policy , Practice and Prevention Research Center, School of Public Health, University of Illinois, Chicago, about the influences sugar-sweetened beverage taxes have on health behaviors, disparities and other key implications for populations and patients.
SOCIAL MEDIA
WEBSITE: www.ObesityWeek.org
FACEBOOK:www.facebook.com/ObesityWeek
TWITTER: www.twitter.com/ObesityWeek
HASHTAG: #OW2022
PRESS ROOM
Media attending ObesityWeek® 2022 are eligible for free registration and use of the Press Room. A representative of TOS Communications/Media Relations will be onsite to assist members of the press. Media personnel who cover the meeting onsite will be able to attend media briefings, receive embargoed materials and conduct interviews. A press code is required for registration and can be obtained from TOS Director of Communications/Media Relations Chanel Carrington.
A new feature this year will be a TOS Spokesperson/Reporter Meet & Greet. This free event set for 7:30 a.m. (PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Press Room will enable reporters to meet in person with spokespersons and conduct interviews. RSVP when you request a press registration code.
Media representatives must have proper credentials to cover the conference. Learn more about ObesityWeek® Media Guidelines.
CONTACT
Chanel Carrington
Director of Communications/Media Relations
The Obesity Society
240.485.1950 (work) or 301.708.8418 (cell)
ccarrington@obesity.org
/PRNewswire -- Aug. 30, 2022/
SOURCE The Obesity Society
