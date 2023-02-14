Toshiba 9-month Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a decrease in profit for the nine months, as sales edged down 0.6 percent from last year.

For the nine-month period to December 31, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a net income of 84.01 billion yen or 194.18 yen per share, compared to 114.9 billion yen or 258.52 yen per share a year ago.

Pre-tax earnings before non-controlling interests slid by 21 percent to 120.1 billion yen from last year's 152.05 billion yen. Operating profit fell by 90.8 percent to 8.06 billion yen from 87.6 billion yen last year.

The company generated net sales of 2.37 trillion yen for nine months, 0.6 percent lower than 2.35 trillion yen last year.

