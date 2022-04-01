Toshiba Says Not Involved In Takeover Discussions Between Bain And Effissimo

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), in a response to speculation of a takeover bid by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Private Equity LP, said Friday that it is not involved in any discussions between Bain and the company's largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management.

Effissimo, which owns 9.9% of Toshiba, reportedly said it had agreed to tender its entire stake if Bain decided to launch a tender offer for Toshiba.

Toshiba's shareholders last week voted down two proposals at an extraordinary general meeting. The first, put forward by Toshiba, sought to split the company in two. The second, by the company's second-largest investor, called for Toshiba to reconsider alternative options including a sale.

Toshiba said Friday that it accepted the opinion of the shareholders expressed at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 24, and will make best efforts to build trust with shareholders and reconsider its strategic options to enhance corporate value continuously.