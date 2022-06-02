Toshiba Says Received 8 Proposals For Privatization And 2 Proposals For Business Alliance

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), which has been exploring strategic options, said Thursday that it has received 8 initial proposals for privatization, as well as 2 initial proposals for a strategic capital and business alliance with the company remaining listed from potential Partners. The proposals are not legally binding.

The Japanese conglomerate said, after evaluating the proposals, it will select the potential partners to be invited to the final process, as soon as practicable after the 183rd Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2022.

The company noted that on and after July 2022, it will provide such selected potential partners with an opportunity of due diligence, request them to submit legally binding proposals considering discussions on measures to enhance the company's corporate value and the certainty of each transaction being actually implemented, and proceed with the in depth discussions with Potential Partners.

In its investors presentation, Toshiba said it expects operating income to be 600 billion yen and net sales of 5 trillion yen for fiscal year 2030. It reported operating income of 159 billion yen and net sales of 3.34 billion yen in fiscal year 2021.