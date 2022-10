Toshiba Shares Gain On Reports Of Potential $19B Takeover Bid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

A domestic investor-led group was looking at a $19 billion bid for Toshiba Corp (OTC: TOSYY) - a potential deal that would likely lead to foreign activist shareholders being bought out after years of tension.Toshiba and activist shareholders have been at odds over the company's direction, with several large foreign funds pushing the conglomerate to consider private equity bids.A consortium led by private equity ...Full story available on Benzinga.com