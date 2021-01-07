Total Completes 1 MW Solar Carport for Renault Nissan Automotive India

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), a division of Total, has completed a 1 MW solar PV system at Renault Nissan Automotive India car manufacturing plant located in Chennai, India.

The PV system is an integrated carport covering an area of 9,000 square metres and is expected to produce 2.1 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable Energy per year, which is equivalent 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide (t-CO2) emissions per year. The system, which includes the carport structure, was developed, built and will be operated by Total Solar DG over the contract period of 20 years.

This project supports Renault Nissan's goal of reducing carbon emissions in its operations worldwide.

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar Distributed Generation Southeast Asia, said, "With a strong, growing presence in Asia, and trusted by world renowned companies such as Renault Nissan as the solar energy partner of choice, Total Solar DG provides a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. We look forward to supporting Renault Nissan in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions over the coming decades."

"Renault Nissan Automotive India is pleased to partner with Total Solar DG, to reduce our carbon footprint in our production as well as to be more self-sustaining in our energy needs and cut power costs," said Biju Balendran, CEO of Renault Nissan Automotive India.

About Total Solar Distributed Generation

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is a major international provider of fully integrated solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in operation and development in the region. https://solar.total.asia

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

