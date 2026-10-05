Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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05.10.2026 19:00:00
Total Crypto Market Cap Just Crossed $3 Trillion. Here Are 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Next Bull Market Rally.
The total crypto market cap reclaimed $3 trillion on Oct. 2, up 43% from $2.1 trillion at the end of June 2026, adding fuel to hopes that crypto might be about to go on a heater of a run. To prepare for that possibility, if you're a patient investor and already hold plenty of Bitcoin and some Ethereum, the three cryptocurrencies you should strongly consider buying for the next bull market are Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC).
All three are likely to be leaders in any new or continued uptrend because they've been among the strongest performers since the bear market's bottom in late June. Of course, they all have compelling investment theses worth knowing before investing, so let's take a look at each.
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