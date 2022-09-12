Total Economic Impact Study Shows Viant Delivered 143% ROI

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the results of their Total Economic Impact™(TEI) Study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Results revealed that a composite brand – based on data from four Viant customers, demonstrated a 143% return on investment over three years when consolidating ad spend on Viant’s Adelphic DSP.

Viant commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Adelphic. The analysis, which was based on in-depth interviews of Viant customers concluded that Adelphic delivers the following specific incremental benefits over three years for the composite organization:

Optimized digital marketing effectiveness

143% ROI over three years by using Viant’s Adelphic DSP

Greater than 20% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

Increased incremental profit from performance on emerging channels

238% increase in potential Reach by Year 3 compared to prior environment, with 250M more impressions

$1.5M incremental profit by using Viant’s Adelphic DSP

"Beyond the 143% ROI, this study shows brands experience immediate value creation that increases significantly as they further concentrate spend in Adelphic,” said Paul Oronoz, EVP Operations, Viant. "It also shows that in an increasingly complex advertising landscape, marketers are turning to Viant for our advanced insights into emerging channels like CTV and DOOH, and for the measurement tools they require to report on their spend.”

"Viant’s identity management solutions have robust targeting features that don’t rely on outdated cookie technology,” said Tom Grant, SVP, Group Director Investment Operations, Havas Media Group, North America. "Their people-based approach to advertising and advanced measurement capabilities are a key part of why we choose Viant to manage omnichannel media strategies on behalf of our client brands.”

"If you want net new opportunities to reach real customers at a scalable cost for you, your agency and your client, then taking a platform like Viant’s DSP, Adelphic, in-house is the way to go,” said Forrester study interviewee and Chief Marketing Officer of an agency advertising for a pet supplies brand.

"After investing in Adelphic, the agencies were able to enhance the quantity and quality of media bought through the software on behalf of their brand clients,” according to the Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study. "Key results from the shift include gaining enhanced, real-time control over in-flight campaigns that allowed traders to improve their effectiveness through people-based advertising strategies and in-flight optimizations.”

Join the Live Webinar

Viant will host the webinar: "Examining the Total Economic Impact of Working with Viant’s Adelphic DSP" Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 at 1:00 – 2:00 PM ET | 10:00 – 11:00 AM PT. We’ll review the findings of the Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study and the potential ROI and ROAS of advertising with Adelphic. Register today!

To read the full TEI Study, please visit our website.

