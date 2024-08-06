|
06.08.2024 18:00:00
Total number of shares and voting rights at July 31, 2024
6 August 2024
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|2, 014,145
|3, 154, 643,135
|3 152, 628,990
|02/29/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 874,145
|3, 154, 554,054
|3, 152, 679,909
|03/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 770,145
|3, 165, 551,178
|3, 163, 781,033
|04/30/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|569,200
|3, 166, 182,380
|3, 165, 613,180
|05/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|469,200
|3, 171, 242,130
|3, 170, 772,930
|06/30/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 903,484
|3, 172, 194,218
|3, 170, 290,734
|07/31/2024
|2, 660, 056,599
|983 484
|3, 172, 126,761
|3, 171, 143,277
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Orange von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|CAC 40-Papier Orange-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Orange-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Orange von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Orange-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|CAC 40-Titel Orange-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Orange von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Schwache Performance in Paris: CAC 40 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)