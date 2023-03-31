Company announcement – No. 12 / 2023

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at March 31, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 31, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 3/2023 from March 9, 2023, and Company announcement No. 8/2023 from March 28, 2023 Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to exercise of employee warrants. Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including March 31, 2023.







Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights March 31, 2023 52,003,057 52,003,057 52,003,057





In Company announcement No. 10/2023 from March 30, 2023 and Company announcement No. 11/2023 from March 30, 2023, Zealand pharma announced initiation and completion of a directed issue and private placement of 6,578,948 million new ordinary shares. The shares from this directed issue are not yet registered, but expected to be registered and completed by April 4, 2023.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com





