31.03.2024 17:00:00
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at March 31, 2024
Company announcement – No. 21 / 2024
Copenhagen, Denmark, March 31, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.
In Company announcement No. 11/2024 from March 5, 2024, and in company announcement No. 19/2024, from March 26,2024, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to exercise of employee warrants. Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including March 31, 2024.
Date
Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each)
Share capital
(nominal value in DKK)
|Number of voting rights
|March 31, 2024
|62,648,011
|62,648,011
|62,648,011
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
| Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
| Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com
