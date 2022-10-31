Company announcement – No. 48 / 2022

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at October 31, 2022

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, U.S. October 31, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 44/2022 from October 4, 2022, Zealand announced an increase in share capital due to a directed issue and private placement of 4,975,000 new ordinary shares. Following this announcement, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including October 31, 2022.





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights October 31, 2022 51,513,186 51,513,186 51,513,186

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

