|
05.09.2023 18:30:00
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
Nanterre, 5 September 2023
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000121147
LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
|
31 August 2023
|
197,089,340
|
210,380,455
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Faurecia SEmehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.23
|Faurecia-Aktie gewinnt: Goldman startet Faurecia mit 'Buy' und beendet HELLA-Bewertung (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.23
|Faurecia-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz der HELLA-Mutter Faurecia wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.23
|ROUNDUP: Hella-Mutter Faurecia steigert Umsatz kräftig - Aktie gefragt (dpa-AFX)
|
20.02.23
|Faurecia-Aktie steigt: HELLA-Mutter Faurecia kann Erlöse trotz Jahresverlust steigern (dpa-AFX)
|
20.02.23
|ROUNDUP: Hella-Mutter Faurecia schneidet operativ etwas besser ab (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Faurecia SEmehr Analysen
|16.05.23
|Faurecia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Faurecia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Faurecia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.22
|Faurecia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.08.22
|Faurecia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.09.21
|Faurecia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.23
|Faurecia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.23
|Faurecia Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Faurecia SE
|19,42
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Minus -- ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.