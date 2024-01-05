|
05.01.2024 18:30:00
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 December 2023
Nanterre, 5 January 2024
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000121147
LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
|
31 December 2023
|
197,089,340
|
211,067,019
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Forviamehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.23
|Faurecia-Aktie gewinnt: Goldman startet Faurecia mit 'Buy' und beendet HELLA-Bewertung (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.23
|Faurecia-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz der HELLA-Mutter Faurecia wächst kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
17.04.23
|ROUNDUP: Hella-Mutter Faurecia steigert Umsatz kräftig - Aktie gefragt (dpa-AFX)
|
20.02.23
|Faurecia-Aktie steigt: HELLA-Mutter Faurecia kann Erlöse trotz Jahresverlust steigern (dpa-AFX)
|
20.02.23
|ROUNDUP: Hella-Mutter Faurecia schneidet operativ etwas besser ab (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Forviamehr Analysen
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.22
|Forvia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.08.22
|Forvia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Forvia
|19,70
|1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentiert sich fester. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.