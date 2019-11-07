Total Server Solutions ranked #362 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attributes 263% Revenue Growth to the dedication from its' team of highly skilled individuals who truly understand their customer's needs.

Total Server Solutions today announced it ranked No. 362 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Total Server Solutions grew 263% during this period.

Total Server Solutions' chief executive officer, Gary Simat, credits hard work from a dedicated team focused on customer obsession with the company's 263% revenue growth. He said, "The TSS team has been focused on managing customer workloads since 2005. Today we continue to assist our clients' digital transformation initiatives onto not only our own global platform but also across public cloud providers along with the emerging edge service providers of tomorrow. We implement solutions that permit our clients to achieve their overall business goals in the near and long term."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

SOURCE Total Server Solutions