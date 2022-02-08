|
08.02.2022 08:20:02
Total Voting Rights
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
LONDON, 8 February 2022: Arix Bioscience plc announces that its total issued share capital at the close of business on 7 Februry 2022 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each fully paid. This figure includes 6,428,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 129,180,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.
The above figure of 129,180,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
