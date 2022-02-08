Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Total Voting Rights



08-Feb-2022 / 07:20 GMT/BST

Arix Bioscience plc

Total Voting Rights

LONDON, 8 February 2022: Arix Bioscience plc announces that its total issued share capital at the close of business on 7 Februry 2022 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each fully paid. This figure includes 6,428,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 129,180,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 129,180,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

