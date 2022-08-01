Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 08:00:27

Total Voting Rights

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
Total Voting Rights

01-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 37,758,052 ordinary shares of 15p each with voting rights in issue (Ordinary Shares). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 37,758,052.

 

The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Contacts:

 

OTAQ PLC

Via Walbrook

Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman

 

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser)

020 3903 7715

David Poutney/James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers/Russell Cook

 

 

 

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com

Tom Cooper/Nick Rome

 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

 
ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: OTAQ
LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
Sequence No.: 177903
EQS News ID: 1408637

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

