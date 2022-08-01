Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 18:01:48

Total Voting Rights

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Total Voting Rights

01-Aug-2022 / 17:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

AVEVA GROUP PLC

 (THE COMPANY)

 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (Rules), we notify the market of the following:

 

The Company's share capital has increased to 301,859,547 shares of 3 5/9 pence each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) with voting rights. None of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 301,859,547.

 

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

 

In addition, the above figure includes 146,168 shares currently held by the AVEVA Employee Benefit Trusts and therefore excluded from the Companys EPS calculation.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)1223 556655

+44 (0) 7789 818 684

 

 

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
Sequence No.: 178539
EQS News ID: 1410731

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

18:01
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
28.07.22
 Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
27.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)

Analysen zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AVEVA Group PLC 27,60 5,34% AVEVA Group PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen