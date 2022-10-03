Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 15:08:51

Total Voting Rights

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Total Voting Rights

03-Oct-2022 / 14:08 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

AVEVA GROUP PLC

 (THE COMPANY)

 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (Rules), we notify the market of the following:

 

The Company's share capital has increased to 302,006,336 shares of 3 5/9 pence each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) with voting rights. None of the Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 302,006,336.

 

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

 

In addition, the above figure includes 132,742 shares currently held by the AVEVA Employee Benefit Trusts and therefore excluded from the Companys EPS calculation.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 1223 556655

+44 (0) 7789 818 684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 192085
EQS News ID: 1455631

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten