01.02.2023 09:30:04

Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Total Voting Rights

01-Feb-2023 / 08:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

1 February 2023

 

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 31 January 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 259,140,399 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares).  The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

 

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

 

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS.  The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.

 

The above figure of 259,140,399 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules. 

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: BVIC
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 219778
EQS News ID: 1548149

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548149&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Britvic Plc 8,65 0,00% Britvic Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: ATX startet stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt im Donnerstagshandel auf der Stelle, während sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen