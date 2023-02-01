|
01.02.2023 09:30:04
Total Voting Rights
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
1 February 2023
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at 31 January 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 259,140,399 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.
The above figure of 259,140,399 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|219778
|EQS News ID:
|1548149
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
27.01.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
26.01.23
|AGM Statement (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Britvic plc : AGM Statement (Investegate)
|
26.01.23
|1st Quarter Results (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Britvic plc : 1st Quarter Results (Investegate)
|
20.01.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
19.01.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|8,65
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: ATX startet stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt im Donnerstagshandel auf der Stelle, während sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.