01.03.2023 17:04:37
Total Voting Rights
Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
METRO BANK PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
1 March 2023: As at 28 February 2023, Metro Bank PLC has 172,538,484 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank PLC holds no shares in treasury.
The above figure of 172,538,484 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.
Enquiries
Metro Bank PLC
Stephanie Wallace
General Counsel and Company Secretary 07977 201402
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank services 2.6 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authoritys Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded 2023 Best Lender of the Year UK in the M&A Today, Global Awards, Best Mortgage Provider of the Year in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, Best Business Credit Card in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, Best Business Credit Card 2022, Forbes Advisor, Best Current Account for Overseas Use by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was Banking Brand of The Year at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenants Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether thats through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.
Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. Metrobank is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.
It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.
Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ6STL67
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
|Sequence No.:
|226816
|EQS News ID:
|1572433
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
