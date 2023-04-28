|
28.04.2023 17:00:00
Total voting rights
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 April 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 23,966,541 FWT Shares and 34,593,623 Ordinary Shares.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 23,966,541 for FWT Shares and 34,593,623 for Ordinary Shares. These figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
