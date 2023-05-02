|
02.05.2023 09:00:00
Total voting rights
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As at 2 May 2023, the Company's capital consisted of 72,566,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)77 21211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
