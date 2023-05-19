|
Total Voting Rights
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
18 May 2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6. At the close of business on 18 May 2023, Gulf Keystone had 222,443,655 common shares of $1.00 each in issue, none of which were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 222,443,655.
This follows the issue of 6,196,122 new common shares on 18 May 2023 to satisfy exercises under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan following the vesting of the 2020 award.
The figure of 222,443,655 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Gulf Keystone under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
