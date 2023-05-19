18 May 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6. At the close of business on 18 May 2023, Gulf Keystone had 222,443,655 common shares of $1.00 each in issue, none of which were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 222,443,655.

This follows the issue of 6,196,122 new common shares on 18 May 2023 to satisfy exercises under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan following the vesting of the 2020 award.

The figure of 222,443,655 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Gulf Keystone under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

