31.07.2023 15:19:01

Total voting rights

31 July 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 July 2023, there were 329,702,945 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 329,702,945.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


