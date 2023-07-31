Global Ports Holding Plc

Total voting rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Global Ports Holding (GPH) today announces the following:

As at 31 July 2023, Global Ports Holding PLCs issued share capital consisted of 67,971,408 ordinary shares (with a nominal value of £0.01 each) with voting rights. No ordinary shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Global Ports Holding plc was 67,971,408.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Global Ports Holding plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.