Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
31-Jul-2023 / 15:54 GMT/BST

Global Ports Holding Plc

Total voting rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Global Ports Holding (GPH) today announces the following:

As at 31 July 2023, Global Ports Holding PLCs issued share capital consisted of 67,971,408 ordinary shares (with a nominal value of £0.01 each) with voting rights.  No ordinary shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Global Ports Holding plc was 67,971,408.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Global Ports Holding plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

CONTACT

 

 

Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations

 

 

Martin Brown

 

 

Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

 

 

Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 261349
EQS News ID: 1692371

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

